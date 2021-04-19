Who are the Institutional Holders in Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB)?

10 institutions hold shares in Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB), with 201.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.42% while institutional investors hold 1.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.91M, and float is at 5.74M with Short Float at 16.76%. Institutions hold 1.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 33002.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the SGLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 19781.0 shares valued at $66859.0 to account for 0.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 19044.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $64368.0, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 18400.0 with a market value of $62192.0.

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is -7.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGLB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.65% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -22.18% and -24.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.81% off its SMA200. SGLB registered 38.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9887 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3431.

The stock witnessed a -44.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.42%, and is -17.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $26.80M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -68.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.60%).

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigma Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 100.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUPORT MARK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that RUPORT MARK bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $10796.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) that is trading 121.38% up over the past 12 months. Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is 31.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -143.52% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.