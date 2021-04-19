Who is the Top Investor In Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)?

211 institutions hold shares in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), with 19.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 84.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.92M, and float is at 20.72M with Short Float at 9.08%. Institutions hold 84.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 9.43 million shares valued at $113.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.56% of the PRTA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.69 million shares valued at $44.35 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Light Asset Management, LLC which holds 2.06 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $24.7 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $21.59 million.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is 106.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.25 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.21% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -107.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.85, the stock is 2.31% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 69.99% off its SMA200. PRTA registered 116.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.94.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.57%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.45% over the week and 8.74% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.65% and -13.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.10%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $10.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10,196.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7,077.30% in year-over-year returns.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that EcoR1 Capital, LLC bought 875,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $18.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.03 million shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $22.02 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.16 million shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 44,400 shares at an average price of $21.05 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 10,148,480 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -18.24% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 8.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -91.9% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.5.