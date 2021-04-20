A peek at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who has invested in It?

414 institutions hold shares in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), with 11.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.03% while institutional investors hold 126.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 166.66M, and float is at 154.58M with Short Float at 10.56%. Institutions hold 117.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.69 million shares valued at $335.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.01% of the AEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.39 million shares valued at $268.67 million to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.85 million shares representing 7.71% and valued at over $257.84 million, while Cooke & Bieler, Inc holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 10.76 million with a market value of $215.95 million.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is 75.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $34.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.87% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -30.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.16, the stock is 15.75% and 24.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 87.41% off its SMA200. AEO registered 280.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.03.

The stock witnessed a 18.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.28%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $5.84B and $3.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.87. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 438.03% and 0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -212.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.00% in year-over-year returns.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegal Stacy, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Siegal Stacy sold 3,699 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14031.0 shares.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Rempell Michael R (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 10,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $29.73 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the AEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Siegal Stacy (EVP and General Counsel) disposed off 4,077 shares at an average price of $29.73 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 12,678 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO).

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading 143.03% up over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is 258.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.56% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.49.