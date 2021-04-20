A peek at GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who has invested in It?

17 institutions hold shares in GEE Group Inc. (JOB), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.73% while institutional investors hold 18.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.67M, and float is at 13.12M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 13.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 1.39 million shares valued at $1.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the JOB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.39 million shares valued at $0.39 million to account for 2.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.76% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Ullmann Financial Group, Inc. holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.14 million.

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) is -41.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JOB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.91% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 78.91% higher than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -55.49% and -61.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -50.83% off its SMA200. JOB registered 103.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4376 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2193.

The stock witnessed a -65.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.12%, and is -50.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.70% over the week and 11.85% over the month.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $10.34M and $126.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.74. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 245.20% and -76.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GEE Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $34.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 144.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GEE Group Inc. (JOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEWAN DEREK E, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that DEWAN DEREK E bought 166,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.05 million shares.

GEE Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 19 that THORPE KIM D (Senior Vice President, CFO) bought a total of 83,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 19 and was made at $0.60 per share for $50000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the JOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, TANOUS PETER J (Director) acquired 33,333 shares at an average price of $0.60 for $20000.0. The insider now directly holds 247,320 shares of GEE Group Inc. (JOB).

GEE Group Inc. (JOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 71.16% up over the past 12 months. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 21.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.81% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 69170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.