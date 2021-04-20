A peek at The Boeing Company (BA): Who has invested in It?

2,413 institutions hold shares in The Boeing Company (BA), with 501.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 54.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 575.50M, and float is at 532.66M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 54.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newport Trust Co with over 49.55 million shares valued at $10.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the BA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.09 million shares valued at $8.8 billion to account for 7.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.24 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $6.69 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 25.87 million with a market value of $5.54 billion.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is 14.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.89 and a high of $278.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BA stock was last observed hovering at around $248.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.03% off its average median price target of $262.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.25% off the consensus price target high of $314.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -47.97% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.15, the stock is -2.70% and 3.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.19 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 23.46% off its SMA200. BA registered 58.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $236.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.97.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

The Boeing Company (BA) has around 141000 employees, a market worth around $144.18B and $58.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.84. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.37% and -12.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

The Boeing Company (BA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Boeing Company (BA) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Boeing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.05 with sales reaching $15.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.90% in year-over-year returns.

The Boeing Company (BA) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at The Boeing Company (BA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, the company’s EVP, Government Operations. SEC filings show that KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 21,737 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $202.15 per share for a total of $4.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80080.0 shares.

The Boeing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that COLBERT THEODORE III (EVP, Pres. & CEO, BGS) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $200.80 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49846.0 shares of the BA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Director) acquired 1,152 shares at an average price of $173.36 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,152 shares of The Boeing Company (BA).

The Boeing Company (BA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -2.44% down over the past 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is 103.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.09% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.43.