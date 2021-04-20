A peek at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who has invested in It?

1,166 institutions hold shares in The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB), with 2.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 86.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.21B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 86.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 108.08 million shares valued at $2.17 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 107.16 million shares valued at $2.15 billion to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 69.94 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $1.4 billion, while Dodge & Cox Inc holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 47.28 million with a market value of $947.91 million.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is 18.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.90 and a high of $24.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $23.69, the stock is 0.08% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 11.56% off its SMA200. WMB registered 31.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.67.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.29%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.78% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4739 employees, a market worth around $29.05B and $7.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.35 and Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.18% and -4.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bennett Walter J, the company’s SVP Gathering & Processing. SEC filings show that Bennett Walter J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $23.01 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 40.58% higher over the past 12 months. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is 27.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 19.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.