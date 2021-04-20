AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

113 institutions hold shares in AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), with 35.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.58% while institutional investors hold 87.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.93M, and float is at 27.46M with Short Float at 14.75%. Institutions hold 37.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.18 million shares valued at $275.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.02% of the ALVR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $89.4 million to account for 3.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.32 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $89.31 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $69.75 million.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is -41.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.15 and a high of $48.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.0% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.0% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.55, the stock is -2.63% and -28.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -31.59% off its SMA200. ALVR registered a loss of -16.70% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.07.

The stock witnessed a -14.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.81%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.41% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 24.24% and -53.94% from its 52-week high.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4.The EPS is expected to shrink by -227.00% this year.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 126 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Melian Agustin, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Melian Agustin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $25.97 per share for a total of $97394.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Leen Ann M. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 3,025 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $30.00 per share for $90751.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.46 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Wilson John Robert (Director) disposed off 16,662 shares at an average price of $31.01 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 3,164,954 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).