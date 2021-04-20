Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

121 institutions hold shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), with 2.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 21.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.03M, and float is at 67.16M with Short Float at 8.35%. Institutions hold 20.37% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.68 million shares valued at $19.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the AVXL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.9 million shares valued at $15.64 million to account for 4.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.87 million shares representing 1.25% and valued at over $4.72 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $4.29 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is 115.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $28.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.61, the stock is -18.57% and -15.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 61.97% off its SMA200. AVXL registered 259.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.55.

The stock witnessed a -21.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.48%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 7.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 285.71% and -59.55% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FAVUS ELLIOT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FAVUS ELLIOT sold 145,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $12.66 per share for a total of $1.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Donhauser Peter D.O. (Director) bought a total of 1,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $12.67 per share for $14760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1165.0 shares of the AVXL stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading 55.35% up over the past 12 months. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is 17.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.67% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.