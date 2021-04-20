Apria Inc. (APR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

10 institutions hold shares in Apria Inc. (APR), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.57% while institutional investors hold 99.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.22M, and float is at 34.01M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 96.11% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with over 0.15 million shares valued at $4.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the APR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF with 54351.0 shares valued at $1.52 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are John Hancock Seaport Long Short Fd which holds 39100.0 shares representing 0.11% and valued at over $0.84 million, while iShares Micro Cap ETF holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 20976.0 with a market value of $0.59 million.

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) is 26.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.07 and a high of $32.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.03% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 1.43% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.57, the stock is 8.57% and 21.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 21.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.41.

The stock witnessed a 20.64% In the last 1 month and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.21% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Apria Inc. (APR) has around 6050 employees, a market worth around $1.04B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.57 and Fwd P/E is 18.56. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.33% and -9.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Apria Inc. (APR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apria Inc. (APR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apria Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $270.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.30% this year.

Apria Inc. (APR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Apria Inc. (APR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $18.60 per share for a total of $160.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24.21 million shares.

Apria Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Apria Holdings LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 8,625,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $18.60 per share for $160.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.21 million shares of the APR stock.