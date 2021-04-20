Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) is 15.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $9.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 29.29% higher than the price target low of $7.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.07, the stock is -5.12% and 9.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -0.29% off its SMA200. APTO registered -36.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.86.

The stock witnessed a 33.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.23%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.26% over the week and 8.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 49.55% and -43.67% from its 52-week high.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO), with 4.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.61% while institutional investors hold 56.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 88.92M, and float is at 84.76M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 54.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.03 million shares valued at $35.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.03% of the APTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is DRW Securities, LLC with 7.98 million shares valued at $34.94 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.27 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $31.85 million, while Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 3.93 million with a market value of $17.19 million.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitehead Warren, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Whitehead Warren sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $81200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Chow Gregory K. (Executive VP & CFO) sold a total of 126,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $6.05 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the APTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, Rice William G. (Chair, President & CEO) disposed off 168,891 shares at an average price of $6.05 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 297,523 shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO).

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagen Inc. (SGEN) that is trading 5.22% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -114.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.49.