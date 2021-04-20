Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is -9.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $8.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQMS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 61.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.72, the stock is -28.25% and -41.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing -12.82% at the moment leaves the stock 13.41% off its SMA200. AQMS registered 344.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.0557.

The stock witnessed a -37.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.88%, and is -21.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.23% over the week and 8.77% over the month.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $174.27M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 423.08% and -66.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.00%).

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aqua Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,835.20% year-over-year.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Top Institutional Holders

49 institutions hold shares in Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.98% while institutional investors hold 18.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.72M, and float is at 58.74M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 18.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 2.72 million shares valued at $8.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.01% of the AQMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.33 million shares valued at $6.99 million to account for 3.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ieq Capital, Llc which holds 0.86 million shares representing 1.27% and valued at over $2.59 million, while AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 1.10% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merrill Judd, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Merrill Judd sold 17,393 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $3.88 per share for a total of $67485.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Aqua Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that Cotton Stephen (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 87,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $3.88 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the AQMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Yosufzai S. Shariq (Director) disposed off 188,603 shares at an average price of $4.80 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 54,107 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS).