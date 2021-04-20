Are we looking at the next big move in AT&T Inc. (T)?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is 4.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.35 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $29.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.69% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -87.44% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.99, the stock is -0.67% and 1.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.51 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 2.73% off its SMA200. T registered -3.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.88.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.81%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.19% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 230000 employees, a market worth around $212.45B and $171.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.44. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.81% and -9.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AT&T Inc. (T) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AT&T Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $42.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

3,164 institutions hold shares in AT&T Inc. (T), with 7.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 53.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.15B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 53.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 556.7 million shares valued at $16.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the T Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 485.57 million shares valued at $13.96 billion to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 287.82 million shares representing 4.04% and valued at over $8.28 billion, while Newport Trust Co holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 196.73 million with a market value of $5.66 billion.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 67 and purchases happening 71 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $29.69 per share for a total of $2.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

AT&T Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that YANG GEOFFREY Y (Director) bought a total of 6,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $29.39 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77011.0 shares of the T stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, LUCZO STEPHEN J (Director) acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $29.38 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 200,000 shares of AT&T Inc. (T).

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading 23.32% up over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -2.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.38% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 118.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.