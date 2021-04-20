At Home Group Inc. (HOME) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

229 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 569.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 97.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.88M, and float is at 64.27M with Short Float at 9.10%. Institutions hold 96.54% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 10.43 million shares valued at $161.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.95% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $79.27 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Peak Capital Management, LLC which holds 4.38 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $67.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.37% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $64.41 million.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is 87.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.73 and a high of $34.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $30.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.36% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.3% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.97, the stock is 1.79% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -3.53% at the moment leaves the stock 52.38% off its SMA200. HOME registered 1378.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.78.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.45%, and is 1.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 8.09% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 7692 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1574.57% and -15.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $466.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 140.10% in year-over-year returns.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McLeod Norman E, the company’s CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER. SEC filings show that McLeod Norman E sold 696 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $26.84 per share for a total of $18681.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7902.0 shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 05 that McLeod Norman E (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold a total of 228 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 05 and was made at $27.96 per share for $6375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8598.0 shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, Sheetz Ashley F (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) disposed off 388 shares at an average price of $27.96 for $10848.0. The insider now directly holds 6,815 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading 602.80% up over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is 2971.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.25% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.