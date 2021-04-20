Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

95 institutions hold shares in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR), with 15.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.48% while institutional investors hold 71.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.44M, and float is at 73.96M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 58.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $269.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the AVIR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP with 6.41 million shares valued at $267.87 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 5.62 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $234.62 million, while RA Capital Management, L.P. holds 6.49% of the shares totaling 5.37 million with a market value of $224.29 million.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) is 6.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.15 and a high of $94.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVIR stock was last observed hovering at around $44.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.73% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.58% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.50, the stock is -25.43% and -36.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -16.26% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.14.

The stock witnessed a -40.96% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.73%, and is -19.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.91% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $48.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.58. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.27% and -52.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $48.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.