Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

85 institutions hold shares in Atomera Incorporated (ATOM), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.94% while institutional investors hold 28.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.92M, and float is at 17.39M with Short Float at 16.98%. Institutions hold 25.81% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.15 million shares valued at $18.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.98% of the ATOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.85 million shares valued at $13.67 million to account for 3.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AWM Investment Company, Inc. which holds 0.58 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $9.31 million, while Hollencrest Capital Management holds 2.41% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $8.95 million.

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) is 18.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.82 and a high of $47.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATOM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.82% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.82% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.14, the stock is -19.77% and -32.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -6.29% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. ATOM registered 377.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 93.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.04.

The stock witnessed a -22.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.23%, and is -19.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $465.94M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 400.92% and -59.40% from its 52-week high.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atomera Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $400k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3,932.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 545.20% in year-over-year returns.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mears Robert J, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Mears Robert J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $31.32 per share for a total of $62640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Atomera Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BIBAUD SCOTT A. (CEO and President) sold a total of 14,772 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $30.50 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ATOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Laurencio Francis disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $31.33 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 64,830 shares of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM).