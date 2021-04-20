AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 46.18% Upside

AudioEye Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) is -8.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $44.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEYE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.18% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.68, the stock is -15.20% and -23.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 10.94% off its SMA200. AEYE registered 314.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.37.

The stock witnessed a -14.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.75%, and is -15.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $264.51M and $20.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 367.98% and -46.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.30%).

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AudioEye Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $5.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.50% in year-over-year returns.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in AudioEye Inc. (AEYE), with 5.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.79% while institutional investors hold 32.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.05M, and float is at 4.63M with Short Float at 7.83%. Institutions hold 16.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $21.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the AEYE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.24 million shares valued at $6.18 million to account for 3.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Creative Planning which holds 69572.0 shares representing 0.93% and valued at over $1.8 million, while Must Asset Management, Inc. holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 62076.0 with a market value of $1.6 million.

AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at AudioEye Inc. (AEYE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bettis Carr, the company’s Exec Chrmn/Chrmn of the Board. SEC filings show that Bettis Carr sold 50,404 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $26.88 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

AudioEye Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Sero Capital LLC sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $41.65 per share for $24990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the AEYE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08, ZYNGIER ALEXANDRE (Director) acquired 16,260 shares at an average price of $9.22 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 26,660 shares of AudioEye Inc. (AEYE).