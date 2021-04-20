Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) – The 29.33% Upside Potential Remains

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) is -9.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $9.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLCM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.33% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.18, the stock is -13.90% and -26.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -36.89% off its SMA200. BLCM registered -51.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8721 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2033.

The stock witnessed a -22.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.88%, and is -4.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 9.04% over the month.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $28.11M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.37% and -66.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2063.20%).

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $250k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Top Institutional Holders

42 institutions hold shares in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM), with 16.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 27.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.89M, and float is at 5.04M with Short Float at 21.11%. Institutions hold 27.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.5 million shares valued at $1.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.01% of the BLCM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 0.25 million shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 2.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.17 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $0.6 million, while Sabby Management, LLC holds 1.92% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.56 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.