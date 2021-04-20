Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Charah Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) is 113.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.38% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.13, the stock is 25.68% and 42.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 86.73% off its SMA200. CHRA registered 267.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.51.

The stock witnessed a 57.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.22%, and is 13.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.05% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) has around 573 employees, a market worth around $173.54M and $232.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 364.39% and -5.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.40%).

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charah Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $58.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 147.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.50% in year-over-year returns.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.07% while institutional investors hold 98.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.90M, and float is at 11.73M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 89.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with over 2.98 million shares valued at $8.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the CHRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 2.94 million shares valued at $8.43 million to account for 9.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are North Run Capital LP which holds 2.48 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $7.11 million, while FMR, LLC holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $1.67 million.

Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sewell Scott Andrew, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Sewell Scott Andrew bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.93 per share for a total of $14634.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Charah Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that Shannon Roger D (CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $2.84 per share for $7108.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the CHRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Price Charles E (10% Owner) disposed off 35,100 shares at an average price of $2.45 for $85995.0. The insider now directly holds 2,966,770 shares of Charah Solutions Inc. (CHRA).