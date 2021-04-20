Check out this: Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) is 25.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.89 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is -5.23% and -3.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -3.64% at the moment leaves the stock 16.50% off its SMA200. FBIO registered 78.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2015 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4091.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.80%, and is -27.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.84% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $406.05M and $45.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.28. Distance from 52-week low is 110.05% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.40%).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $13.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), with 29.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.39% while institutional investors hold 50.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.81M, and float is at 66.45M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 34.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 8.68 million shares valued at $27.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the FBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.72 million shares valued at $14.96 million to account for 4.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.57 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $14.48 million, while Opaleye Management Inc. holds 4.10% of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $12.32 million.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowinsky Eric K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rowinsky Eric K sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $4.45 per share for a total of $44500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Fortress Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Rowinsky Eric K (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $4.31 per share for $34480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the FBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Rowinsky Eric K (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $4.20 for $25200.0. The insider now directly holds 738,000 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading -20.48% down over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 8.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.4% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.