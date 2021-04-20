Check out this: Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) could be on the verge of a big rally

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) is 273.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EYES stock was last observed hovering at around $7.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.98, the stock is -22.62% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 165.40% off its SMA200. EYES registered 317.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 693.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.92.

The stock witnessed a -50.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 308.19%, and is -19.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 14.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 910.72% and -65.10% from its 52-week high.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.30% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.20% in year-over-year returns.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES), with 8.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.70% while institutional investors hold 3.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.16M, and float is at 13.25M with Short Float at 18.10%. Institutions hold 2.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.41 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the EYES Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 72244.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) which holds 38887.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $72718.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 38804.0 with a market value of $72563.0.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is trading 21.41% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1496.91% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.