Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 16.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.86 and a high of $130.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DQ stock was last observed hovering at around $70.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.32% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.39% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -202.35% lower than the price target low of $22.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.94, the stock is -4.80% and -24.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -4.73% at the moment leaves the stock 26.72% off its SMA200. DQ registered 616.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.50.

The stock witnessed a -17.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.03%, and is -0.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.15% over the week and 9.44% over the month.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has around 1892 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $675.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 181.90 and Fwd P/E is 10.06. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 655.70% and -48.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $297.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 315.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 62.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 76.50% in year-over-year returns.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), with 8.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.93% while institutional investors hold 75.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.41M, and float is at 61.19M with Short Float at 11.90%. Institutions hold 66.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.85 million shares valued at $335.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the DQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.6 million shares valued at $206.71 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ninety One UK Ltd which holds 2.99 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $171.43 million, while Pinpoint Asset Management Limited holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $122.77 million.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is 123.36% higher over the past 12 months. CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) is 55.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.67% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.