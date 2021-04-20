Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Volatility At 3.58%, Should You Add A Position?

1,269 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 64.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 636.00M, and float is at 634.51M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 64.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.2 million shares valued at $2.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.19% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 35.68 million shares valued at $1.43 billion to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 28.1 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $1.13 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 22.74 million with a market value of $914.5 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is 14.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $52.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $46.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.9% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -31.86% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.15, the stock is -4.46% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.56 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 24.55% off its SMA200. DAL registered 90.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.62.

The stock witnessed a -6.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.43%, and is -5.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 74000 employees, a market worth around $29.56B and $12.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.90. Distance from 52-week low is 163.56% and -11.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.4 with sales reaching $6.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -366.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 319.50% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samant Rahul D, the company’s EVP & Chief Info Officer. SEC filings show that Samant Rahul D sold 6,591 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $47.56 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71667.0 shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Sear Steven M (EVP – Global Sales) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $47.87 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Smith Joanne D (EVP & Chief People Officer) disposed off 6,200 shares at an average price of $48.30 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 132,230 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading 129.77% up over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is 114.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.84% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.93.