Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is 51.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $1.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.45% off the consensus price target high of $2.20 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 18.33% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -12.21% and -11.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.72 million and changing -7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 53.87% off its SMA200. DNN registered 165.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 189.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7293.

The stock witnessed a -12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.49%, and is -9.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.07% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $698.44M and $11.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 225.43% and -45.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $2.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), with 4.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.57% while institutional investors hold 15.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 669.15M, and float is at 664.10M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 15.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd with over 19.25 million shares valued at $12.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the DNN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC with 16.08 million shares valued at $10.4 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 11.61 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $7.51 million, while Falcon Edge Capital, LP holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 9.61 million with a market value of $6.22 million.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading 97.85% up over the past 12 months. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 213.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 16.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.