Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) is -14.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.80 and a high of $14.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EKSO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.09% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.27, the stock is -15.74% and -28.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -16.63% off its SMA200. EKSO registered 53.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.49.

The stock witnessed a -25.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.57%, and is -25.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $69.41M and $8.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.21% and -64.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-177.20%).

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 112.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO), with 973.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.73% while institutional investors hold 10.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.60M, and float is at 11.07M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 9.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.94% of the EKSO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80645.0 shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 0.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 31149.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $0.19 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 16075.0 with a market value of $98539.0.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) that is trading 48.49% up over the past 12 months. Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) is 283.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.31% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.82.