Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – The 10.42% Upside Potential Remains

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is 37.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.11 and a high of $62.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XOM stock was last observed hovering at around $56.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $63.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.24% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -2.69% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.48, the stock is 0.09% and 0.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.1 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 27.86% off its SMA200. XOM registered 30.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.82.

The stock witnessed a -0.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.94%, and is 1.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has around 72000 employees, a market worth around $240.46B and $178.57B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.10. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.55% and -9.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.10%).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $54.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.10% in year-over-year returns.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Top Institutional Holders

3,073 institutions hold shares in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), with 5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 52.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.27B, and float is at 4.22B with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 52.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 344.39 million shares valued at $14.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.13% of the XOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 277.47 million shares valued at $11.44 billion to account for 6.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 241.54 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $9.96 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 1.67% of the shares totaling 70.6 million with a market value of $2.91 billion.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UBBEN JEFFREY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that UBBEN JEFFREY W bought 177,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $56.26 per share for a total of $9.96 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.68 million shares.

Exxon Mobil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Angelakis Michael J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $57.16 per share for $1.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33000.0 shares of the XOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, DuCharme Linda D (Vice President) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 262,124 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading 31.38% up over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is 33.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.13% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 48.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.