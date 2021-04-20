Fisker Inc. (FSR): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:FSR Stock Is Going Next

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) is -15.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $31.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FSR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.08% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.53% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.37, the stock is -25.24% and -34.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.42 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.13% off its SMA200. FSR registered 21.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.36.

The stock witnessed a -38.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.92%, and is -15.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.18% and -61.30% from its 52-week high.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fisker Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19.The EPS is expected to shrink by -402.20% this year.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Top Institutional Holders

160 institutions hold shares in Fisker Inc. (FSR), with 10.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 39.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.27M, and float is at 126.07M with Short Float at 15.69%. Institutions hold 38.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with over 12.95 million shares valued at $189.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the FSR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.55 million shares valued at $154.61 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.13 million shares representing 3.89% and valued at over $89.76 million, while Moore Capital Management, LP holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 3.58 million with a market value of $52.5 million.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $21.75 per share for a total of $27.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.98 million shares.

Fisker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo (10% Owner) sold a total of 793,570 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $22.63 per share for $17.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.99 million shares of the FSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Spartan Energy Acquisition Spo (10% Owner) disposed off 830,776 shares at an average price of $23.17 for $19.25 million. The insider now directly holds 15,779,767 shares of Fisker Inc. (FSR).