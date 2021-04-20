Here are the top Institutional holders of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares

2,680 institutions hold shares in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 80.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.96B, and float is at 1.96B with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 80.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 176.1 million shares valued at $13.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the NEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 152.46 million shares valued at $11.76 billion to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 98.56 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $7.6 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 58.86 million with a market value of $4.54 billion.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.65 and a high of $87.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEE stock was last observed hovering at around $80.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.0% off the consensus price target high of $101.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -20.89% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.79, the stock is 4.87% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.51 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 7.63% off its SMA200. NEE registered 29.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $76.58.

The stock witnessed a 12.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.74%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has around 14900 employees, a market worth around $155.03B and $18.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.22 and Fwd P/E is 29.35. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.37% and -9.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NextEra Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $4.86B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reagan Ronald R, the company’s EVP, Eng., Const. & ISC. SEC filings show that Reagan Ronald R sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $80.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32209.0 shares.

NextEra Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 15 that Silagy Eric E (Director, Pres & CEO of Sub) sold a total of 9,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 15 and was made at $80.00 per share for $0.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Silagy Eric E (Director, Pres & CEO of Sub) disposed off 14,131 shares at an average price of $78.00 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 154,245 shares of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE).

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 4.97% up over the past 12 months. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) is -22.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.35% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 20.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.