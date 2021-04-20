Here are the top Institutional holders of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) shares

2,701 institutions hold shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), with 1.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 77.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 77.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 103.62 million shares valued at $15.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the QCOM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80.0 million shares valued at $12.19 billion to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 56.96 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $8.68 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 47.35 million with a market value of $7.21 billion.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is -11.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.75 and a high of $167.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $138.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.96% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.38% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -10.86% lower than the price target low of $122.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $135.25, the stock is 0.14% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.69 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. QCOM registered 77.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $134.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $139.84.

The stock witnessed a 4.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.90%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $153.23B and $26.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.10 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.50% and -19.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.67 with sales reaching $7.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.40% in year-over-year returns.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L, the company’s SVP, Controller & CAO. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $164.74 per share for a total of $7249.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that AMON CRISTIANO R (President) sold a total of 73,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $148.72 per share for $10.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50753.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Rosenberg Donald J (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 49,362 shares at an average price of $157.70 for $7.78 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 110.20% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 64.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.65% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.