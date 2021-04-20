Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC)

7 institutions hold shares in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.84% while institutional investors hold 2.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.95M, and float is at 1.33M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.40% of the ANPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC with 14960.0 shares valued at $79288.0 to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 14620.0 shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $77486.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2009.0 with a market value of $10647.0.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) is -4.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.15 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANPC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is -13.60% and -20.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -5.85% off its SMA200. ANPC registered -39.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a -26.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.85%, and is -6.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.84% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $63.45M and $10.98M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.63% and -58.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-389.30%).

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -140.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 97.00% year-over-year.