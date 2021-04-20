Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Volatility At 1.49%, Should You Add A Position?

1,045 institutions hold shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), with 4.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 83.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 2.41%. Institutions hold 82.88% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 158.66 million shares valued at $1.88 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the HPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 143.44 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 11.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 118.28 million shares representing 9.09% and valued at over $1.4 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 65.94 million with a market value of $781.42 million.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is 34.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.28 and a high of $16.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HPE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.2% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -33.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.96, the stock is 2.08% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.79 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 38.68% off its SMA200. HPE registered 64.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.97.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.27%, and is 0.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.49% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) has around 59400 employees, a market worth around $20.62B and $26.87B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.64% and -1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $6.61B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Insider Activity

A total of 118 insider transactions have happened at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHULTZ JOHN F, the company’s EVP, COLO. SEC filings show that SCHULTZ JOHN F sold 269,598 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $16.04 per share for a total of $4.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Black Thomas E Jr (SVP, GM of Storage) sold a total of 16,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $16.10 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26515.0 shares of the HPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, MAY ALAN RICHARD (EVP, Chief People Officer) disposed off 343,017 shares at an average price of $14.31 for $4.91 million. The insider now directly holds 249,516 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE).

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 33.64% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.57% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 31.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.