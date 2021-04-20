Is Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) a good stock to buy now?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) is 1.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOTS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.09% off the consensus price target high of $2.75 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 52.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is -20.26% and -33.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -16.35% off its SMA200. MOTS registered 43.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2881 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1700.

The stock witnessed a -31.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.66%, and is -16.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.90% over the week and 9.07% over the month.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $49.48M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.53% and -64.81% from its 52-week high.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 481.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.65% while institutional investors hold 23.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.38M, and float is at 26.55M with Short Float at 12.34%. Institutions hold 21.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 4.21 million shares valued at $3.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.01% of the MOTS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oracle Investment Management Inc with 3.81 million shares valued at $3.61 million to account for 8.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.5 million shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $0.48 million, while Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $0.39 million.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FEINBERG LARRY N, the company’s . SEC filings show that FEINBERG LARRY N sold 59,115 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $1.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 550,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.66 million shares of the MOTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 674,352 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,210,542 shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS).