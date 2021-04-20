Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) a good stock to buy now?

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) is 20.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.15 and a high of $53.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUAN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $59.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.33% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -18.22% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.20, the stock is 15.27% and 15.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.73 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 39.65% off its SMA200. NUAN registered 180.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.44.

The stock witnessed a 23.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.02%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $15.09B and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.64. Distance from 52-week low is 193.11% and -1.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuance Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $342.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 331.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.30% in year-over-year returns.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Top Institutional Holders

562 institutions hold shares in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 104.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 283.82M, and float is at 283.11M with Short Float at 10.13%. Institutions hold 104.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.41 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.91% of the NUAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 16.99 million shares valued at $749.19 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coatue Management, LLC which holds 16.61 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $732.55 million, while Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 16.38 million with a market value of $722.31 million.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 59 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tempesta Daniel David, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tempesta Daniel David sold 120,342 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $52.95 per share for a total of $6.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Nuance Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Tempesta Daniel David (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 21,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the NUAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Tempesta Daniel David (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 21,000 shares at an average price of $45.33 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 403,787 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN).

Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 50.00% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is 51.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.9% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 28.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.24.