Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) a good stock to buy now?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is -6.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.90 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.15% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -46.27% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.94, the stock is -5.45% and -15.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45.44 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -2.58% off its SMA200. PLTR registered a gain of 121.39% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.44.

The stock witnessed a -8.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.43%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 2439 employees, a market worth around $41.19B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 103.98. Distance from 52-week low is 146.52% and -51.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.50%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $332.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 34.50% year-over-year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

494 institutions hold shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), with 151.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.33% while institutional investors hold 20.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.79B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 18.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Disruptive Technology Advisers, LLC with over 41.01 million shares valued at $965.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.34% of the PLTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 33.35 million shares valued at $785.41 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 72 Investment Holdings, LLC which holds 29.2 million shares representing 1.67% and valued at over $687.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 20.55 million with a market value of $483.84 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 149 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Ryan D.. SEC filings show that Taylor Ryan D. sold 76,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that Karp Alexander C. sold a total of 638,629 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $23.19 per share for $14.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.43 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Karp Alexander C. disposed off 638,629 shares at an average price of $23.08 for $14.74 million. The insider now directly holds 6,428,945 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).