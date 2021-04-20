Is USA Truck Inc. (USAK) a good stock to buy now?

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) is 74.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $21.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USAK stock was last observed hovering at around $16.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.04% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.95% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is -10.91% and -0.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock 38.02% off its SMA200. USAK registered 283.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.83.

The stock witnessed a -1.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.59%, and is -12.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $137.66M and $551.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.10. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.35% and -28.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Truck Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $154.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.30% year-over-year.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in USA Truck Inc. (USAK), with 1.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.78% while institutional investors hold 69.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.81M, and float is at 6.90M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 55.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 0.71 million shares valued at $6.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the USAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.66 million shares valued at $5.93 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Grace & White Inc /ny which holds 0.43 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $3.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.20% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $2.55 million.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at USA Truck Inc. (USAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 4 times.

USA Truck Inc. (USAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 68.08% up over the past 12 months. Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) is 19.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -108.62% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.