Is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) a good stock to buy now?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -5.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.21 and a high of $62.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.08% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -12.3% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.46, the stock is -22.52% and -38.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.13 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 18.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.20.

The stock witnessed a -29.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.19%, and is -16.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 6.84% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 823 employees, a market worth around $5.25B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.06% and -64.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $330k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,038.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.70% in year-over-year returns.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 71.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.07% while institutional investors hold 40.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.85M, and float is at 140.66M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 28.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.26 million shares valued at $267.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.75% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.44 million shares valued at $129.01 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 3.98 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $94.55 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 3.07 million with a market value of $72.85 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Investments Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $26.86 per share for a total of $39.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56.82 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that Virgin Investments Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $26.91 per share for $59.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58.3 million shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, Virgin Investments Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 1,900,000 shares at an average price of $26.98 for $51.26 million. The insider now directly holds 60,503,260 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).