Li Auto Inc. (LI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 95.11% Upside

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is -33.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.31 and a high of $47.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $19.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $255.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.11% off the consensus price target high of $393.53 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 90.05% higher than the price target low of $193.52 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is -17.71% and -24.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.41 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock -23.02% off its SMA200. LI registered a gain of -6.10% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.77.

The stock witnessed a -23.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.95%, and is -11.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 4181 employees, a market worth around $17.78B and $1.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.24. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.52% and -59.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $501.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 100.30% year-over-year.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

248 institutions hold shares in Li Auto Inc. (LI), with 859.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 9.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.11B, and float is at 95.00M with Short Float at 22.10%. Institutions hold 9.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 4.63 million shares valued at $133.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the LI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with 4.5 million shares valued at $129.74 million to account for 0.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.99 million shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $115.03 million, while Jericho Capital Asset Management, LP holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 3.75 million with a market value of $108.11 million.