Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Is Down -15.92% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) is -15.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $12.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGVN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29%.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is -6.57% and -11.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock -11.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.04.

The stock witnessed a -15.12% In the last 1 month and is -9.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.60% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $129.40M and $5.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.95% and -50.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.10%).

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.70% this year.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Longeveron Inc. (LGVN), with 47.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 253.10% while institutional investors hold -0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.77M, and float is at 2.60M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 0.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Capital Group, LLC with over 5000.0 shares valued at $32950.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.15% of the LGVN Shares outstanding.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soffer Donald M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Soffer Donald M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Longeveron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Soffer Rock (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $8.05 per share for $805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26857.0 shares of the LGVN stock.