Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -70.14% Change This Year

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) is -70.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.59 and a high of $37.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHDX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.28% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is -32.46% and -57.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -57.37% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.62.

The stock witnessed a -49.63% In the last 1 month and is -31.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.21% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $335.10M and $0.27M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.71% and -80.36% from its 52-week high.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lucira Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $7.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.50% this year.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX), with 942.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.45% while institutional investors hold 36.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.92M, and float is at 36.12M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 35.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with over 0.22 million shares valued at $2.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.56% of the LHDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF with 68187.0 shares valued at $0.83 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF which holds 20219.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 19059.0 with a market value of $0.37 million.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that EPIQ Capital Group, LLC bought 3,461,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $58.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.