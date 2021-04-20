New Big Money Means Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

183 institutions hold shares in Conn’s Inc. (CONN), with 9.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.05% while institutional investors hold 77.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.20M, and float is at 19.31M with Short Float at 9.09%. Institutions hold 53.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.01 million shares valued at $35.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.27% of the CONN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.18 million shares valued at $25.45 million to account for 7.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC which holds 1.12 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $12.92 million.

Conn’s Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is 65.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $23.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CONN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.36% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.09% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 16.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.30, the stock is 2.37% and 16.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -6.58% at the moment leaves the stock 51.05% off its SMA200. CONN registered 348.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.74.

The stock witnessed a 25.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.93%, and is -9.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) has around 4100 employees, a market worth around $576.10M and $1.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.77. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 389.85% and -19.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conn’s Inc. (CONN) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conn’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $293.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -105.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Conn’s Inc. (CONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN DOUGLAS H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTIN DOUGLAS H sold 2,841 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $22.38 per share for a total of $63595.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Conn’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that BRADBURY CURTIS F JR (10% Owner) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $20.82 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CONN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Renaud Todd (Vice President – CIO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $12.41 for $49640.0. The insider now directly holds 42,963 shares of Conn’s Inc. (CONN).

Conn’s Inc. (CONN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) that is trading 97.45% up over the past 12 months. Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is 215.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.38% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.53.