New Big Money Means DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

18 institutions hold shares in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA), with 12.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.87% while institutional investors hold 2.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.21M, and float is at 14.20M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 1.60% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vivaldi Capital Management, LLC with over 56700.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.22% of the DTEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 40203.0 shares valued at $96889.0 to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 33338.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $80344.0, while Simplex Trading, LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 33163.0 with a market value of $79922.0.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) is 24.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $4.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.42% off the consensus price target high of $4.59 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.42% higher than the price target low of $4.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.01, the stock is -16.10% and -24.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock 42.49% off its SMA200. DTEA registered 377.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 159.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7024 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6815.

The stock witnessed a -26.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.73%, and is -11.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $80.43M and $123.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 418.97% and -59.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.50% this year.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA): Who are the competitors?

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) is 25.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 61.61% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 27880.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.