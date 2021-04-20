New Big Money Means Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Investors Could Reap Benefit

113 institutions hold shares in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), with 4.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.81% while institutional investors hold 66.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.71M, and float is at 36.17M with Short Float at 8.49%. Institutions hold 59.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 2.95 million shares valued at $27.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.06% of the SURF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 2.54 million shares valued at $23.49 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Adviser, LLC which holds 1.44 million shares representing 3.46% and valued at over $13.33 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 1.07 million with a market value of $9.92 million.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is -29.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.32 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.14% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -17.84% and -26.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock -19.94% off its SMA200. SURF registered 140.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.21.

The stock witnessed a -24.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.67%, and is -9.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $288.71M and $126.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.42. Profit margin for the company is 47.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.76% and -54.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.80%).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 179.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -88.10% year-over-year.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROSS ROBERT W., the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that ROSS ROBERT W. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $11.35 per share for a total of $11350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88000.0 shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Goater Jeff (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $12.50 per share for $31250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the SURF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, FEES JESSICA disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $12.45 for $18675.0. The insider now directly holds 99,183 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF).