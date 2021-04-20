New Big Money Means Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

29 institutions hold shares in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX), with 703.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.70% while institutional investors hold 23.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.97M, and float is at 12.25M with Short Float at 3.88%. Institutions hold 22.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.02 million shares valued at $3.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.49% of the TENX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $1.11 million to account for 4.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 2.85% and valued at over $0.79 million, while Financial Advisory Service, Inc. holds 0.39% of the shares totaling 58326.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) is -3.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 64.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is -8.56% and -18.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 13.30% off its SMA200. TENX registered 211.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0574 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6977.

The stock witnessed a -16.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.56%, and is -13.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 8.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 244.23% and -51.36% from its 52-week high.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC bought 8,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $1.46 per share for a total of $12473.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.02 million shares.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) bought a total of 23,457 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $1.41 per share for $33074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.01 million shares of the TENX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 03, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) acquired 36,000 shares at an average price of $1.39 for $50040.0. The insider now directly holds 1,987,995 shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX).