New Big Money Means TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Investors Could Reap Benefit

47 institutions hold shares in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON), with 242.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.57% while institutional investors hold 58.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.84M, and float is at 10.02M with Short Float at 4.95%. Institutions hold 57.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 2.72 million shares valued at $31.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.55% of the TCON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Opaleye Management Inc. with 2.52 million shares valued at $29.46 million to account for 16.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA Management Company, LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.24% and valued at over $4.06 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $3.81 million.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) is -34.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.55 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.29% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.82% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is -9.40% and -16.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing -5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 17.38% off its SMA200. TCON registered 242.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.30.

The stock witnessed a -16.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.17%, and is -3.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 390.97% and -37.62% from its 52-week high.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.00% this year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brown Scott B., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Brown Scott B. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $8.30 per share for a total of $8296.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3128.0 shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that THEUER CHARLES (President and CEO) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $8.98 per share for $98771.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the TCON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Ikarian Capital, LLC (Member of 10% Group) acquired 520,291 shares at an average price of $9.61 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 2,716,840 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON).