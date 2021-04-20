Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

45 institutions hold shares in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.24% while institutional investors hold 11.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.00M, and float is at 23.57M with Short Float at 9.44%. Institutions hold 10.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.37 million shares valued at $1.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.23% of the ORMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Frontier Wealth Management LLC with 71900.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 68735.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Qube Research & Technologies Ltd holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 54291.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) is 99.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $12.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORMP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 29.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.46, the stock is -14.17% and -11.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 63.07% off its SMA200. ORMP registered 167.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 233.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.51.

The stock witnessed a -9.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.59%, and is -11.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.54% over the week and 8.52% over the month.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $265.73M and $2.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 252.50% and -33.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $700k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 207.00% year-over-year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 8.52% up over the past 12 months. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) is 79.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.59% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.