Pay Close Attention To These 3 Stocks: SVB Financial Group (SIVB), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) shares are 33.89% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.42% or -$17.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +34.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 3.72% and -5.67% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

On January 25, 2021, Maxim Group recommended the SIVB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as an Overweight on February 25, 2021. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SIVB stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $501.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $548.00. The forecasts give the SVB Financial Group stock a price target range of $650.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $450.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 22.85% or -11.44%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 93.20% in the current quarter to $6.47, up from the $2.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $22.61, up 9.80% from $22.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.27 and $6.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $23.89 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 128 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 172 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 132,396 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 144,745. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 47,204 and 79,392 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hon Karen, a Chief Accounting Officer at the company, sold 1,391 shares worth $0.74 million at $531.40 per share on Mar 01. The Director had earlier sold another 4,702 SIVB shares valued at $2.51 million on Mar 01. The shares were sold at $533.36 per share. Daniels Richard Devon (Director) bought 500 shares at $523.30 per share on Feb 16 for a total of $0.26 million while Maggioncalda Jeffrey Nacey, (Director) sold 4,000 shares on Feb 12 for $2.02 million with each share fetching $504.15.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ stock was traded at $2.10 unchanged from its previous closing price. The overall market worth of this company is about $187,988,651. The 52-week ‎range of the stock remained $0.05 – $7.00, while its day’s lowest price was $2.10 and its hit its ‎day’s highest price at $2.10. ‎In 2020 the company did over 30 million in revenue and over 5 million in net ‎profit. ‎

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) has recently engaged Anthony L.G. PLLC to assist with SEC ‎reporting requirements and assist with all SEC legal matters.‎

To assess areas, manufacture, distribute, and recover efficiently, SGTM currently has two wholly-owned subsidiary companies:

‎National Storm Recovery, LLC

National Storm Recovery, LLC, is a company with specialized expertise in removing hazardous trees, ‎debris hauling, and debris management. Management of the company evaluates and strategizes ‎storms through the deployment of its mobile command centres at strategic locations, in coordination ‎with its national partners, which include government agencies, prime contractors, and subcontractors.‎

Over the last 40 years, Central Florida Arborcare has perfected their technique for properly removing ‎trees and providing tree care and services. CFA’s services range from tree removal, stump grinding, ‎tree care, to grapple hauling, to storm recovery, all designed to keep properties safe and businesses ‎operating as usual.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc.‎

Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., which is vertically integrated, receiving a significant volume of wood fibres ‎recovered from Central Florida Arborcare through Central Florida Arbor Care, has a complete product ‎line and a distribution system to serve potential customers.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.49 with a market cap of $683.36M, and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.86 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CURI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$38.1 million. This represented 149.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $77.66 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Dec 2020, the total assets figure advanced to $88.59 million from $150.65 million over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $22.17 million while total current assets were at $51.24 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$52.91 million, significantly lower than the -$0.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$53.28 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 22.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CuriosityStream Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company.