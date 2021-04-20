Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

113 institutions hold shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), with 7.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.29% while institutional investors hold 73.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.00M, and float is at 55.92M with Short Float at 4.55%. Institutions hold 64.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.49 million shares valued at $13.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the PIRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with 3.68 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.63 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $9.08 million, while Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 3.81% of the shares totaling 2.27 million with a market value of $5.68 million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) is -13.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 75.89% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is -13.53% and -18.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -19.94% off its SMA200. PIRS registered -19.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6870 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6334.

The stock witnessed a -17.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.42%, and is -1.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 8.48% over the month.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $132.04M and $29.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.28% and -40.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.00%).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $6.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $2.95 per share for a total of $5.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.68 million shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) that is trading -2.30% down over the past 12 months. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is 52.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.2% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.89.