Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

25 institutions hold shares in Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), with 203.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.02% while institutional investors hold 5.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.37M, and float is at 4.51M with Short Float at 8.41%. Institutions hold 5.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.31% of the PSTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 1.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 56623.0 shares representing 0.61% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 24900.0 with a market value of $50298.0.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is 1.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.40 and a high of $5.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 65.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.05, the stock is -12.97% and -25.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -18.13% off its SMA200. PSTV registered 36.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8127 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4973.

The stock witnessed a -24.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.87%, and is -3.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $18.72M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.43% and -62.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.10%).

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEDRICK MARC H, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HEDRICK MARC H bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $2.50 per share for a total of $6250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16397.0 shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Clowes Howard (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $2.42 per share for $7260.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the PSTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, HEDRICK MARC H (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $1.99 for $4975.0. The insider now directly holds 13,867 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV).