Positives for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) as stock gains in recent trading

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) is -10.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $29.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.75% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.09% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.6% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.72, the stock is -35.96% and -33.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -14.89% at the moment leaves the stock -1.69% off its SMA200. INTZ registered 407.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.69.

The stock witnessed a -33.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.77%, and is -33.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.08% over the week and 14.02% over the month.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $307.80M and $6.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.97. Profit margin for the company is -99.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 455.48% and -47.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.00%).

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intrusion Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $2.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 225.10% year-over-year.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Intrusion Inc. (INTZ), with 8.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.17% while institutional investors hold 32.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.77M, and float is at 8.31M with Short Float at 15.70%. Institutions hold 17.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.33 million shares valued at $5.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.18% of the INTZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmond Asset Management, LLC with 0.32 million shares valued at $5.58 million to account for 2.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kepos Capital Lp which holds 0.31 million shares representing 2.05% and valued at over $5.39 million, while Bard Associates Inc. holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $3.79 million.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAXTON MICHAEL L, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PAXTON MICHAEL L sold 1,695 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $27.50 per share for a total of $46612.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.54 million shares.

Intrusion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that PAXTON MICHAEL L (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $26.93 per share for $75404.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.54 million shares of the INTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, PAXTON MICHAEL L (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $26.15 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,541,951 shares of Intrusion Inc. (INTZ).

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) that is trading 91.19% up over the past 12 months. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is -7.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.1% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.