Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) is -29.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.81 and a high of $46.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SKLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $15.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.0% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.5% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 47.74% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is -24.54% and -48.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.1 million and changing -6.62% at the moment leaves the stock -22.16% off its SMA200. SKLZ registered a gain of 2.25% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.32.

The stock witnessed a -47.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.97%, and is -11.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has around 277 employees, a market worth around $5.58B and $230.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.83% and -69.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.40%).

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skillz Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $77.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.60% year-over-year.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Skillz Inc. (SKLZ), with 63.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.19% while institutional investors hold 54.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 294.55M, and float is at 149.42M with Short Float at 23.46%. Institutions hold 44.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC with over 23.28 million shares valued at $465.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.14% of the SKLZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wildcat Capital Management, LLC with 21.43 million shares valued at $428.66 million to account for 6.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 20.74 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $414.75 million, while T Ventures Management Co, Ltd holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 15.45 million with a market value of $308.99 million.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paradise Andrew, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Paradise Andrew sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $23.34 per share for a total of $196.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68.6 million shares.

Skillz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Chafkin Casey (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,673,599 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $23.34 per share for $39.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.6 million shares of the SKLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Edelman Charlotte (Vice President, Legal) disposed off 30,340 shares at an average price of $23.34 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 130,413 shares of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ).