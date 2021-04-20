Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

15 institutions hold shares in Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.75% while institutional investors hold 6.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.08M, and float is at 4.70M with Short Float at 5.06%. Institutions hold 5.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.62% of the SCKT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 65623.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 44956.0 shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $0.11 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.44% of the shares totaling 30821.0 with a market value of $73353.0.

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) is 176.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -64.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -64.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.59, the stock is -17.11% and -22.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.27% at the moment leaves the stock 82.42% off its SMA200. SCKT registered 483.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 374.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.64.

The stock witnessed a -29.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 158.94%, and is -10.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.56% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $50.55M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 593.68% and -81.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.00%).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Socket Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.19M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLS KEVIN J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that MILLS KEVIN J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $12.39 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Socket Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Zhao Lynn (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $12.58 per share for $74222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61147.0 shares of the SCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, DUNLAP DAVID W (Director) disposed off 31,500 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 8,546 shares of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 151.07% up over the past 12 months. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 76.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.91% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.